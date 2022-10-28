adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €110.00 ($112.24) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ADS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €165.00 ($168.37) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, October 21st. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($188.78) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, September 30th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €87.00 ($88.78) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($163.27) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($173.47) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, October 21st.

adidas Price Performance

Shares of ADS stock opened at €99.34 ($101.37) on Tuesday. adidas has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($166.99) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($205.11). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €132.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of €162.25.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

