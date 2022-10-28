Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $396,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $45.33. The company had a trading volume of 256,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,188,080. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.09 and its 200-day moving average is $46.66.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

