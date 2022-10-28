Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $358,000 Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in Broadcom by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Broadcom by 25.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 66,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,883,000 after buying an additional 13,417 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 21.7% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $14.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $470.22. 85,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,430,780. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $520.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $190.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.83.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

