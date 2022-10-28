ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) CAO Dean A. Chin Sells 2,521 Shares

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $108,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at $902,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ABM Industries Trading Up 1.3 %

ABM opened at $44.41 on Friday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.61 and a 200-day moving average of $44.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

Institutional Trading of ABM Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABM Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.