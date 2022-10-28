3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,032 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $27,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.73.

NYSE MMM opened at $122.80 on Friday. 3M has a 12 month low of $107.07 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.03. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.92%.

In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

