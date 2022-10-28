39,530 Shares in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Acquired by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,530 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Woodside Energy Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS WOPEY traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.36. 591,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,211. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.13. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

