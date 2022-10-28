1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) General Counsel Sells $27,362.16 in Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $27,362.16. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 88,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of 1Life Healthcare stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.59. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $24.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.83.
1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $255.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.99 million. As a group, analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONEM. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 129.5% during the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 24,605 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 26.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,002,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,511,000 after buying an additional 1,257,154 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $154,000. William Marsh Rice University acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $8,189,000. Finally, Sheares Healthcare Group Pte. Ltd. grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sheares Healthcare Group Pte. Ltd. now owns 8,321,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,205,000 after buying an additional 21,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.
1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.
