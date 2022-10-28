1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) General Counsel Sells $27,362.16 in Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $27,362.16. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 88,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

1Life Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of 1Life Healthcare stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.59. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $24.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.83.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $255.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.99 million. As a group, analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of 1Life Healthcare

ONEM has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. William Blair cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 1Life Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONEM. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 129.5% during the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 24,605 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 26.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,002,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,511,000 after buying an additional 1,257,154 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $154,000. William Marsh Rice University acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $8,189,000. Finally, Sheares Healthcare Group Pte. Ltd. grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sheares Healthcare Group Pte. Ltd. now owns 8,321,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,205,000 after buying an additional 21,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.