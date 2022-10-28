1,831,300 Shares in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Acquired by AMS Capital Ltda

AMS Capital Ltda bought a new position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,831,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,792,000. Vale makes up about 14.2% of AMS Capital Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 1,067.9% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,658,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,006,000 after acquiring an additional 14,317,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 19.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,304,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,565,299,000 after acquiring an additional 12,609,820 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 8.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,894,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,896,461,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140,797 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 112.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,509,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,985,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873,651 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,025,000. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vale Stock Down 5.9 %

VALE stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,857,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,713,520. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The company has a market capitalization of $57.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85.

Vale Cuts Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Vale had a net margin of 41.72% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.3907 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 21.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Vale’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VALE shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

