Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.86-$0.90 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.96-$1.04 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.25.

The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 175.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.60. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $26.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 89,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

