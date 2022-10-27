Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.86-$0.90 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.96-$1.04 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.25.
Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 175.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.60. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $26.79.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Washington Real Estate Investment Trust
Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.
See Also
