Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Invests $234,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bonness Enterprises Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 86,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 6.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Pfizer by 60.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 58.1% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 16,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 8,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.90. 173,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,935,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $257.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.88.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.94.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

