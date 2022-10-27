Virtus Total Return Fund (NYSE:ZTR) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.10

Shares of Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.10 and traded as low as $6.18. Virtus Total Return Fund shares last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 161,576 shares.

Virtus Total Return Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.07.

Virtus Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Virtus Total Return Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZTR. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund in the second quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Virtus Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Virtus Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Virtus Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. 10.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

