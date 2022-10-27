Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.11

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.11 and traded as low as $3.52. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 25,962 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.72.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.
