Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.11

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.11 and traded as low as $3.52. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 25,962 shares changing hands.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.72.

Get Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 64.9% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 31.8% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 14.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.