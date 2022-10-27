VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Share Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $55.81

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $55.81 and traded as high as $56.70. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $56.69, with a volume of 13,999 shares changing hands.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.82.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter worth $487,000. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 16,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

