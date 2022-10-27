VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Share Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $55.81

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $55.81 and traded as high as $56.70. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $56.69, with a volume of 13,999 shares changing hands.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.82.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CSF)
- The Institutions Box Up Dividend Growth with These Cheap Stocks
- Be Sure You Own United Parcel Service for the Right Reasons
- Strong Fundamentals Make Bristol Myers Squibb Stock a Real Value
- 3 Roughed-Up Dividend Aristocrats with Good Long-Term Prospects
- Sell-Siders See Value in Highly Valued Chipotle Stock
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.