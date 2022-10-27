Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a growth of 139.2% from the September 30th total of 631,300 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 582,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Vertical Aerospace

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVTL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $910,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vertical Aerospace by 1,048.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 29,510 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Vertical Aerospace in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Vertical Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 54.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Vertical Aerospace from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Vertical Aerospace Stock Performance

Vertical Aerospace Company Profile

EVTL traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.56. 258,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,275. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.44. Vertical Aerospace has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $18.44.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

