Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,585 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,950 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,371 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 194,821 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,899,000 after acquiring an additional 47,073 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $849,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.2 %

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $22.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $288.93. 124,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,326. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.42. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $179.96 and a 1-year high of $316.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $290.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.72.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,710,812.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,996 shares in the company, valued at $18,339,667.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,710,812.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,339,667.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,299 shares of company stock worth $14,942,223 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

