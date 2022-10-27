Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 3.8% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.09. 191,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,267,811. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.41 and its 200-day moving average is $136.48. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

