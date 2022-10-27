Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after buying an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth $41,011,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 23.7% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.52. The company had a trading volume of 149,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,034,074. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.97 and its 200-day moving average is $92.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $134.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.03. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Vertical Research reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.73.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

