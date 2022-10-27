Van ECK Associates Corp Has $25.37 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $25,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,646,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,102,859,000 after purchasing an additional 443,821 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,922,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,000,013,000 after acquiring an additional 570,864 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,933,000 after acquiring an additional 39,571 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 13.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,735,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $922,607,000 after acquiring an additional 325,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $279.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $176.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $276.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.89. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $417.37.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,519.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,830 shares of company stock worth $6,245,748. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

