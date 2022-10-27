Unigestion Holding SA Acquires 1,623 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,982 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,421 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,913 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in NIKE by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,424,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $191,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,113 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in NIKE by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,677,653 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $225,747,000 after acquiring an additional 788,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,222,897 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $568,233,000 after acquiring an additional 735,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Up 0.7 %

NKE opened at $92.39 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.96.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.