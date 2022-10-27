TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.46

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.46 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.46 ($0.01). TomCo Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.52 ($0.01), with a volume of 25,369,868 shares traded.

TomCo Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.46. The stock has a market cap of £8.67 million and a PE ratio of -0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30.

TomCo Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TomCo Energy Plc operates as an oil shale exploration and development company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds 100% interests in nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TomCo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TomCo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.