Threshold (T) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $262.98 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 27th. Threshold has a market cap of $262.98 million and $4.04 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Threshold has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Threshold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,377.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008339 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003502 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00006792 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00022282 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00053471 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00044683 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00022002 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004815 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02689524 USD and is up 2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $3,602,491.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

