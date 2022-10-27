The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stake Lowered by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,966 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1,092.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Boeing by 118.5% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter worth $48,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.47.

Boeing Trading Up 5.5 %

NYSE:BA traded up $7.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,871,111. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94. The company has a market capitalization of $83.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.66 and a 200-day moving average of $147.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

