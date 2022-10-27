The 600 Group (LON:SIXH) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.17

The 600 Group PLC (LON:SIXH – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.17 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 11.75 ($0.14). The 600 Group shares last traded at GBX 11.75 ($0.14), with a volume of 60,000 shares changing hands.

The 600 Group Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.07.

The 600 Group Company Profile

The 600 Group PLC designs, manufactures, and distributes industrial laser systems under the TYKMA Electrox and Control Micro Systems brand names in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides laser solutions, including marking, drilling, cutting, and welding.

