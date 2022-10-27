Terex (NYSE:TEX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.22 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on TEX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Terex from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Terex from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Terex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut Terex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Terex from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.73.

Terex stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.66. The stock had a trading volume of 863,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,264. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.55. Terex has a 12 month low of $26.64 and a 12 month high of $51.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.90.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Terex will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 110.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,726,000 after purchasing an additional 438,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,598,000 after purchasing an additional 417,925 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 21.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,471,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,265,000 after purchasing an additional 261,712 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 382.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 313,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,193,000 after purchasing an additional 248,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,225,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,377,000 after purchasing an additional 90,371 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

