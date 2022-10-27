TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 425,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,577 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $135,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of KLA by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 921,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,296,000 after acquiring an additional 517,870 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in KLA by 297.8% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 633,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,887,000 after purchasing an additional 474,229 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 22.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in KLA by 29.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,230,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,476,000 after purchasing an additional 282,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,598,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,245,843,000 after buying an additional 274,070 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on KLA from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.21.

Insider Activity

KLA Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $161,158.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,345.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $161,158.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,345.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 351 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $134,682.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,726 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,163.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,432,305 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLAC stock traded down $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $305.12. The company had a trading volume of 14,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,810. The stock has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.46. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. KLA’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

