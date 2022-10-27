TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 311,346 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,823,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 311,346 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $553,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chevron to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.75.

Chevron Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE CVX opened at $181.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.19. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $110.73 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

