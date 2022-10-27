TD Asset Management Inc. Has $114.08 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 234,831 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 64,420 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $114,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 419.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,171,566,000 after buying an additional 1,502,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,078 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,421,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $894,781,000 after purchasing an additional 668,719 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,632,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,027,807,000 after purchasing an additional 584,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,282,861,000 after purchasing an additional 510,546 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.83.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $459.97. The stock had a trading volume of 14,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,808. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $483.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $521.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $186.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

