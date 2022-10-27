Synapse (SYN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.38 Million

Synapse (SYN) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. Over the last seven days, Synapse has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Synapse token can now be bought for $1.09 or 0.00005355 BTC on major exchanges. Synapse has a total market cap of $196.65 million and $2.38 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Synapse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,210.43 or 0.30414563 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00011889 BTC.

Synapse Token Profile

Synapse’s genesis date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol.

Buying and Selling Synapse

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synapse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synapse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Synapse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synapse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.