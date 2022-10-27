Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Trimmed by Stack Financial Management Inc

Stack Financial Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $15,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 1,212.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Stryker by 720.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $229.46. The company had a trading volume of 9,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,761. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $86.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $280.43.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.94.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

