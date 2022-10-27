Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Kinder Morgan Call Options (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 39,649 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 185% compared to the average volume of 13,917 call options.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 669.7% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 21,427,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $405,200,000 after buying an additional 18,643,966 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 105.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,448,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,471,502 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 142.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,019,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,963,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234,559 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 199.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,942,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $150,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,705,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Kinder Morgan Stock Up 1.5 %
KMI stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.99. 22,922,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,603,465. The firm has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.92. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.09.
Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.91%.
About Kinder Morgan
Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kinder Morgan (KMI)
- The Institutions Box Up Dividend Growth with These Cheap Stocks
- Be Sure You Own United Parcel Service for the Right Reasons
- Sell-Siders See Value in Highly Valued Chipotle Stock
- Strong Fundamentals Make Bristol Myers Squibb Stock a Real Value
- 3 Roughed-Up Dividend Aristocrats with Good Long-Term Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.