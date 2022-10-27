Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) PT Lowered to GBX 750

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 750 ($9.06) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Investec raised Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 510 ($6.16) to GBX 540 ($6.52) in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Standard Chartered to a “market perform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 618 ($7.47) to GBX 645 ($7.79) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 760 ($9.18) to GBX 770 ($9.30) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Standard Chartered Stock Performance

Shares of SCBFF stock remained flat at $6.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,264. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.95. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $8.12.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered ( OTCMKTS:SCBFF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Standard Chartered will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

