St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Has $684,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,311 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after buying an additional 2,640,795 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,894 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,330,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $868,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 659.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $308,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,532 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 48,716.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,321,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $124,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,755 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.3 %

DIS opened at $104.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.76 and its 200 day moving average is $106.58. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $179.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.83, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.24.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

