SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.23-$2.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $448.90 million-$449.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $448.77 million. SPS Commerce also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.52-$0.53 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPSC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $160.83.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.28. The stock had a trading volume of 130,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,917. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.80 and a beta of 0.72. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $96.41 and a 12 month high of $174.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.13 and its 200 day moving average is $117.70.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $109.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total value of $132,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 14.0% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 8.8% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

