Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.60

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLEGet Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €22.60 ($23.06) and traded as high as €23.19 ($23.66). Société Générale Société anonyme shares last traded at €23.01 ($23.48), with a volume of 3,864,455 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €22.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €22.61.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking in France, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.

