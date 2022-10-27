Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) Short Interest Up 81.3% in October

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,400 shares, a growth of 81.3% from the September 30th total of 91,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DNAD remained flat at $9.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 3,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,026. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76.

Get Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNAD. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 54,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 115,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 26,756 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,661,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. increased its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 120,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 10,427 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV Company Profile

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.