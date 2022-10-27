SlateStone Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 3.0% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $179.81. 184,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,485,677. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.82. The company has a market cap of $247.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $181.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.15.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

