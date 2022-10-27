Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.75-3.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $815 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $839.81 million. Shutterstock also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.75-$3.80 EPS.

Shutterstock Stock Up 0.6 %

Shutterstock stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.46. 428,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,105. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.53. Shutterstock has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $125.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.17 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

SSTK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shutterstock

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSTK. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 470.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shutterstock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Recommended Stories

