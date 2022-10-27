Short Interest in Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Increases By 1,950.0%

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 1,950.0% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 351,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Straumann from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Straumann in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf cut Straumann from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 125 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Straumann from CHF 165 to CHF 140 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.88.

Get Straumann alerts:

Straumann Stock Performance

Shares of Straumann stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.59. The company had a trading volume of 88,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,544. Straumann has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $22.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.49.

About Straumann

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.