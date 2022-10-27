Short Interest in Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) Increases By 130.4%

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a growth of 130.4% from the September 30th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Institutional Trading of Kuke Music
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kuke Music stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Kuke Music as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kuke Music Stock Performance
Shares of KUKE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,777. The company has a market cap of $15.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.70. Kuke Music has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $6.25.
About Kuke Music
Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Music Learning Business; and Music Events and Performances Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.
