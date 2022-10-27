Short Interest in InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Rises By 89.1%

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,000 shares, an increase of 89.1% from the September 30th total of 67,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on InPlay Oil in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$6.25 price objective on the stock.

InPlay Oil Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPOOF traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.54. InPlay Oil has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $215.68 million, a PE ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.91.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil ( OTCMKTS:IPOOF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 59.93% and a net margin of 58.06%. The business had revenue of $55.86 million for the quarter.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium assets located in West Central Alberta that focus on the Pembina and Willesden Green pools.

