Short Interest in Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Rises By 71.4%

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Iluka Resources Trading Down 6.4 %

OTCMKTS ILKAY traded down $1.95 on Thursday, hitting $28.70. 4,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959. Iluka Resources has a fifty-two week low of $27.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.46.

Iluka Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.8128 per share. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd.

About Iluka Resources

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Sierra Rutile, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

