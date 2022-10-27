Short Interest in G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD) Grows By 452.3%

G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, a growth of 452.3% from the September 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSQD. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of G Squared Ascend I by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,016,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,781,000 after buying an additional 64,863 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC grew its stake in shares of G Squared Ascend I by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 1,198,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 225,677 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of G Squared Ascend I by 333.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 500,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 385,000 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of G Squared Ascend I during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,846,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of G Squared Ascend I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,374,000. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GSQD remained flat at $9.98 during trading on Thursday. 712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,965. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86. G Squared Ascend I has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $10.02.

G Squared Ascend I Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology sector primarily in software-as-a service, online marketplaces, mobility 2.0/logistics, fintech/insurtech, new age media, and sustainability.

