Short Interest in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) Drops By 81.7%

Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 81.7% from the September 30th total of 8,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Frontier Acquisition by 40.3% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 626,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 179,966 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in Frontier Acquisition by 27.2% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 569,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 121,993 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Frontier Acquisition by 604.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 512,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 440,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Frontier Acquisition by 0.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 475,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Frontier Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,403,000. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontier Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FRON traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.96. 1,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,875. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84. Frontier Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $9.97.

Frontier Acquisition Company Profile

Frontier Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

