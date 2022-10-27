Short Interest in Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Expands By 200.0%

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the September 30th total of 7,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Femasys Stock Down 2.1 %

FEMY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.38. 51,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,518. The company has a quick ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1.70. Femasys has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $8.10.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Femasys had a negative return on equity of 40.81% and a negative net margin of 883.45%. Equities analysts expect that Femasys will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Femasys during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Femasys in the second quarter valued at $39,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Femasys in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Femasys in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Femasys by 2,381.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 52,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Femasys from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, focuses on women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

