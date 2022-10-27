Short Interest in Evolva Holding SA (OTCMKTS:ELVAF) Increases By 206.3%

Evolva Holding SA (OTCMKTS:ELVAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 206.3% from the September 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Evolva Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ELVAF remained flat at 0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.09. Evolva has a one year low of 0.05 and a one year high of 0.18.

Evolva Company Profile

Evolva Holding SA discovers, researches, develops, and commercializes nature-based ingredients for use in flavor and fragrances, health ingredients, health protection, and other sectors in Switzerland, the United States, and internationally. It offers various ingredients comprising Veri-te Resveratrol, a nature-made polyphenol that occurs naturally in grapes and other plants, including peanuts, cranberries, and berries; L-Arabinose, a flavoring agent used in Maillard reaction; Valencene, an aroma component of citrus fruit and citrus-derived odorants; Nootkatone, an aroma ingredient of grapefruit obtained via biochemical oxidation of valencene; and Vanillin, a primary component of vanilla bean extract.

