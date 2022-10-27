Short Interest in Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Decreases By 54.2%

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,300 shares, a decline of 54.2% from the September 30th total of 256,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 644,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ENGIY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Engie from €19.50 ($19.90) to €24.50 ($25.00) in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Engie from €17.50 ($17.86) to €18.00 ($18.37) in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Engie from €18.30 ($18.67) to €18.20 ($18.57) in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.44.

ENGIY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.90. 191,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,145. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average is $12.33. Engie has a 52 week low of $10.43 and a 52 week high of $16.78.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

