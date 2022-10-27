Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New $2.29 Million Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,000. Eli Lilly and comprises 0.9% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $412.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.59.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.1 %

LLY stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $358.12. 63,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,104,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $361.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $320.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.27 billion, a PE ratio of 57.08, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,771,490,516.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 500,901 shares of company stock valued at $168,282,556 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

