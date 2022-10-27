Seven Eight Capital LP Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 16.3% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 6.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 43.3% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.71.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAR traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $156.28. 63,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,458. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

