Scottish American Investment (LON:SCAM) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $417.50

Shares of The Scottish American Investment Co PLC (LON:SCAM – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 417.50 ($5.04) and traded as high as GBX 418.67 ($5.06). Scottish American Investment shares last traded at GBX 417.50 ($5.04), with a volume of 170,822 shares.

Scottish American Investment Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 417.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 417.50. The company has a market cap of £603.25 million and a PE ratio of 9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.49.

Scottish American Investment Company Profile

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

