Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Short Interest Update

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, an increase of 1,070.0% from the September 30th total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 71,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabine Royalty Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Sabine Royalty Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Sabine Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.59. 62,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,662. Sabine Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $90.73. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.13.

Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Sabine Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The energy company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.04 million during the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.53% and a return on equity of 774.40%.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $1.017 dividend. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sabine Royalty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

